4th arrest made in May murder in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A fourth person was arrested in connection with the May deadly shooting of a 42-year-old man in Durham, police said Tuesday.

On May 2, police responding to a shooting call just before 10 a.m. found Nathan Futrell shot near the intersection of Blacknall and Plum streets. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Alexis Symon Cates, 25, of Durham, was charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the Tuesday news release from Durham police.

Previously arrested were: 22-year-old Stuvon Aitrae Snipes on May 3, 19-year-old Queen Mosley in July, and 26-year-old Michael Anthony Woods Jr. on Oct. 30. All three were charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Snipes was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Cramer at 919-560-4440, ext. 29284, or Crimestoppers at 919-683-1200.