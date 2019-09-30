4th escaped Ohio inmate caught in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The fourth inmate who escaped from an Ohio jail was apprehended in Durham Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Gallia County, Ohio sheriff.

Lawrence Lee III was the fourth inmate found after three others — Brynn Martin, Christopher Clemente, and Troy McDaniel, Jr. — were caught early Monday morning in Cary.

The inmates escaped from the Gallia County Jail Sunday morning after authorities said they overpowered two female guards with a homemade weapon.

A Cary spokesperson said police received a call around 2 a.m. from North Carolina State Highway Patrol saying that the four fugitives were believed to be in the area.

Three of them were arrested at the Red Roof Inn in a nearby shopping center.

“Our officers were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn. When they arrived on scene, the fugitives were inside the vehicle and taken into custody without incident,” Panko said.

U.S. Marshals and Durham police located Lee in the woods near Bacon and Hearthside streets, police said.

Martin was in jail for breaking and entering, receiving stolen property, two counts of failure to appear, and escape. Clemente was facing two indictments for complicity to trafficking drugs. McDaniel Jr. was jailed on a failure to appear charge. Lee was in jail for assault, identity fraud, and obstructing official business.

Authorities said the inmates were assisted by at least one person on the outside and stole the vehicle of a corrections officer, taking it to a nearby park, where another vehicle was waiting for them.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now