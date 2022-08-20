DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In the second Durham house fire in less than 24 hours, five people were displaced when a blaze caused major damage, officials said.

The first fire happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of Walsenburg Drive, officials said. That house fire left five people and six pets without a home.

Saturday afternoon, another house fire was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 200 block of S Benjamine Street, according to a news release from Durham fire officials.

Forty firefighters responded to the scene where flames were showing from the home as crews arrived, the news release said.

Photo by Durham Fire Captain Mark Law

Photo by Durham Fire Captain Mark Law

The Durham house fire Friday night. Photo by Photo by Durham Fire Dept. Division Chief David Swain

The fire was under control in about 15 minutes but “the house sustained major damage to the back half with smoke and water damage throughout,” the news release said.

The five occupants are being helped by the Red Cross.

No one was injured in the second fire, but a Durham firefighter was injured in the Friday night fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.