5 displaced after fire heavily damages Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A family of five was displaced when fire heavily damaged their home Tuesday evening in Durham, officials say.

The blaze was reported about 6:30 p.m. at a single-story home in the 4700 block of Bay Point Drive, according to a news release from Durham fire officials.

“On arrival, firefighters reported a single story residential structure with heavy flames from the right side of the building,” the news release said.

It took about 30 firefighters and 15 minutes to bring the fire under control. The blaze was eventually extinguished.

The fire caused heavy damage the majority of the home and a carport. No one was injured.

The American Red Cross is helping four adults and a child who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

