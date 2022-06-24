DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire in Durham has left three apartment units damaged and five people displaced, officials said Friday night.

On Friday at approximately 6:45 p.m., the Durham Fire Department responded to a call regarding an apartment fire on White Pine Drive. After arriving, officials discovered a two-story apartment building displaying fire near a set of stairs.

The department responded with 34 firefighters and it took about 10 minutes to bring the fire under control, officials said.

None of the residents were home at the time of the fire when it started. The building sustained moderate fire damage around the stairs and the power meters, officials said.

Additionally, three apartments were evacuated and five residents are displaced, officials said.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

An investigation revealed the fire was near the electric meters and the cause is accidental due to electrical malfunction.

Officials said no one was injured.