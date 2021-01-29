5 people displaced, dog rescued after Durham house fire

Photos from Durham Fire Department. House fire photo by Battalion Chief J. Sloan . Dog rescue photo by Division Chief J. Roberts.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were displaced and a dog was rescued when a fire broke out at a home in Durham Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 12:45 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Nuttree Way, which is in south Durham off West Woodcroft Parkway, according to a news release from Durham fire officials.

When fire crews arrived, heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the home, the release said.

“There was heavy smoke and fire damage to the second floor and moderate water damage on the first,” officials said in the news release.

No one was hurt, but a small dog was rescued by firefighters.

Durham County EMS workers gave the dog oxygen and it was later taken to a veterinarian’s office by one of the people living in the home.

The Red Cross is helping the five adults who were displaced.

Fire officials said the blaze was “accidental” but did not elaborate.