DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people and six pets are displaced following a house fire in Durham Friday night, officials say.

On Friday night at 9:15 p.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in the 400 block of Walsenburg Drive. After arriving, the first unit on scene reported a three story single residence with smoke in front of the house.

After investigating, officials said there was also fire coming from the back and side of the house. The department responded with 35 firefighters, and it took about 20 minutes to control the fire.

Fire officials said all five residents and six pets were able to escape the fire. Three residents were treated on scene by Durham County EMS and one person was transported to the emergency room for further evaluation.

The house sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage and the residents were displaced. The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

Fire officials said one firefighter was injured during the fire and was transported to the emergency room for further evaluation.

The department was assisted by Durham County EMS and the Lebanon Fire Department.