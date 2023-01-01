DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Five people were shot on New Year’s Day in Durham, according to police.

Shortly after 2 p.m., police responded to 1000 North Miami Boulevard, which is a Subway restaurant, in reference to a shooting.

After arriving, police found five people shot.

Police did not say how serious the injuries are or if anyone is deceased.

Images from the scene showed several evidence markers, which police typically use to denote the location of spent rounds from gunshots. Crime scene tape was also up in front of the Subway.

Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17

Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17

Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17

Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17

Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17

Photo by Eric Fernandez/CBS 17

The area of the shooting is in the parking lot of a shopping center near the North Miami Boulevard intersection with Holloway Street.

CBS 17 is working to learn more. Check back for updates.