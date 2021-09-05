5 taken to hospitals after shootings over 3 days in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Five men have been taken to the hospital since Friday morning following shootings in Durham.

The fourth shooting in three days happened just before 1 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Holloway Street. According to Durham police, a man was shot in the abdomen by a passenger in his car, he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The shooting occurred outside the restaurant Taqueria Don Fily, where Carlos Aguilera is the manager. He said it’s not the first time there’s been a shooting near his restaurant.

“When police close up with tape it’s very hard for people to get in and out,” Aguilera said. “And not just that — I mean the kids, my nephew, saw the man getting CPR. It kind of traumatized him a little bit because he was crying, it was his first time seeing that.”

About 12 hours earlier, two men were shot in an apartment parking lot near the intersection of North Holman and Franklin streets. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Community activist Sheryl Smith lives across the street from the double-shooting scene.

“It broke my heart because myself and other residents over here work tirelessly to make sure this doesn’t happen,” Smith said.

Smith said she wants to see elected officials work closely with people in the community, more funding for the police department, and for her community center to return and provide job training and computer classes.

“They took (away) our community center, so there isn’t anything going on in our community anymore,” Smith said. “When you take all the activities and resources out of our community, this is what you get.”

Early Saturday morning, a man was shot on the 100 block of Commerce Street near Durham police headquarters. Early Friday morning, a man was shot around the 700 block of Liberty Street near downtown Durham.

According to DPD numbers there’s been 527 shootings in Durham through August 28th, about 90 fewer than the same time period in 2020. The 29 fatal shootings in the city as of August 28th, is eight more than the same time period last year.