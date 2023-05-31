DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham’s favorite summertime tradition will be returning this Saturday with a special celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival is a family-friendly, fun-filled festival that has been happening for more than 50 years. Organizers said guests can expect an extraordinary lineup of artists, and aims to be an ultimate celebration and ode to the innovative genre of hip-hop in the Bull City.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the 53rd Anniversary of the Bimbé Cultural Arts Festival,” said Durham Parks and Recreation Festival Organizer Kristin Perez. “This year’s festival promises to be an incredible experience for families and individuals alike as we pay homage to African and African American culture and celebrate 50 years of hip-hop through art, music, food, and community engagement. We are most excited about our diverse line-up of both national and local hip-hop talent.”

Featured acts will include hip-hop legends KRS-ONE and Greenville’s own Petey Pablo. The festival will take place from 1 to 7 p.m. at Rock Quarry Park at 701 Stadium Drive.

A Family Fun Zone will offer many activities, such as, drum circles, arts and crafts, inflatables, a video game truck, and many other attractions.

Admission is free for all ages and the event will be held rain or shine. Free parking will be at Durham County Stadium.

Bimbé will also be hosting many weekday events like community block parties, hip-hop cypher, and a pool party for teens. For more information on those events, you can click here.