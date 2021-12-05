58 firefighters respond to Durham house fire overnight

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

58 Durham firefighters responded to a house fire overnight (Assistant Chief Brian Eaton)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – 58 firefighters were on scene overnight at a Durham house fire.

The Durham Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of Fayetteville Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators are still in the preliminary stages of their investigation, but Brian Eaton, the Assistant Chief of Planning & Administration for Durham’s Fire Department said the cause of the blaze remains unknown and there have been no reported occupants, injuries or displacements.

CBS 17 will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories