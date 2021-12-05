58 firefighters respond to Durham house fire overnight

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – 58 firefighters were on scene overnight at a Durham house fire.

The Durham Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1400 block of Fayetteville Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators are still in the preliminary stages of their investigation, but Brian Eaton, the Assistant Chief of Planning & Administration for Durham’s Fire Department said the cause of the blaze remains unknown and there have been no reported occupants, injuries or displacements.

