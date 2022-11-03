DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) —59 people were arrested in September during Operation Washout, according to officials.

Operation Washout was an effort that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, which included Durham Police, the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals, ATF, and others.

Among the 59 people were arrested, seven were also arrested in connection to homicides that happened in Durham, officials said.

Officials stated that seven gang members were also arrested.

During the operation, law enforcement ceased more that $200,000 worth of drugs and nine firearms.

Law enforcement has not yet released the names of those arrested during Operation Washout.

