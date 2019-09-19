5th man charged in California man’s 2018 murder in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A fifth person has been arrested and charged with murder in the July 2018 murder of Ly Teng Nhiayi, who was found dead on Guardian Drive, Durham police say.

Police say the fifth suspect, Kenyawna Powell, 24, of Durham, was arrested Thursday.

Nhiayi, 32, of California, was found dead inside a burning car in the 5000 block of Guardian Drive around 9:30 p.m. on July 26, 2018. An autopsy determined Nhiayi had been shot.

Investigators arrested three men – Derrick Tyson, 40, of Bear Creek and Reginald McClain, 28, and Walter Thorne-Price, 29, both of Durham – on Sept. 27, 2018, and charged all three with murder. Investigators served search warrants at homes in Durham, Cary, and Greensboro. They recovered a stolen gun and drugs.

Joshua McClain, 27, was arrested on Jan. 23 in Cary by members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. He was also charged with murder in this case.

In addition to murder, Powell was arrested on outstanding charges of assault on a female, felony fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle and hit-and-run. He was also cited for misdemeanor possession of Oxycodone. He has been placed in Durham County Jail without bond.

Derrick Tyson

Walter Thorne Price

Reginald McClain

Joshua McClain

Kenyawna Powell

