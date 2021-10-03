5th shooting in Durham this weekend injures man at McDougald Terrace

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said a man was shot Sunday night, marking the fifth shooting of the weekend, including one that was deadly and another that injured a teenager.

The shooting was the second one Sunday and happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Wabash Street, which is at McDougald Terrace, according to Durham police.

The man who was wounded in the shooting was taken to a nearby hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The latest shooting comes just four hours after a bullet-riddled minivan was found in a daylight shooting that caused life-threatening injuries to another man.

That shooting was reported around 5 p.m. in the area of Fayetteville and Pilot streets, according to Durham police.

The victim ended up at a business at 1111 S. Roxboro St., which is more than 1.5 miles away, police said.

The scene there showed a minivan with a door open surrounded by crime scene tape. There was glass next to the minivan and there were multiple bullet holes in the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Police said the man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He suffered injuries that are life-threatening, police said.

The Sunday incident follows two shootings that happened about three hours apart on Saturday night — one of which killed a man. The other shooting — a drive-by — injured a woman.

On Friday night, a teen was wounded in a shooting just after a high school football game at Durham County Memorial Stadium.

Police have not announced any arrests.

No other information was released about Sunday night’s shooting.