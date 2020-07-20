6 children, 1 adult displaced after Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Six children were among those displaced when a fire heavily damaged a Durham home Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 1 p.m. at a single-story home in the 200 block of Lynn Road, according to a news release from Durham fire officials.

“Upon arrival of the first engine it was reported that there was heavy fire,” the release said.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze in just over 15 minutes.

However, “there was a great deal of damage to one room and the roof making it uninhabitable,” the news release said.

The American Red Cross is assisting an adult and six children with housing.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

