6 displaced after cooking fire spreads, damaging Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A cooking fire damaged a Durham home Saturday afternoon and displaced six people from the house, fire officials said.

The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 1800 Block of Vale Street, according to a news release from Durham fire officials.

When fire crews arrived, smoke was coming out the front door of the house.

Nearly 30 firefighters worked for about 10 minutes to get the blaze under control, the news release said.

Six people were inside the house when the fire started, and they were able to safely escape.

The house had heavy fire and smoke damage, which displaced the residents.

“After an investigation, the origin of the fire was found to be the kitchen and the cause an accidental fire due to unattended cooking,” the news release said.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the six residents.