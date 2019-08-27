6 wounded in 4 shootings in Durham in less than 7 hours, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Six men were wounded in four shootings — at least three of them drive-bys — in Durham during a seven-hour period Monday, police said.

The fourth and most recent shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Lynn Road and Nantucket Avenue, police said. A man was shot in the arm and suffered non-life threatening injuries. It’s not clear if the shooting was a drive-by or not.

A little more than two hours earlier, around 9:10 p.m., a shooting occurred at 203 W. Enterprise St., according to Durham police.

In that shooting, two men were outside and a dark sedan drove near them. Two to three people inside the car began shooting at the two men, police said.

The two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Just 90 minutes earlier at 7:40 p.m. one man was shot in a similar case. The man was at 3606 Danube Lane when he was walking through the apartment complex parking lot police said.

A four-door blue hatchback drove by and two to three gunmen began shooting at the victim, according to police.

The man did not suffer life-threatening injuries. He was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The first shooting was reported just after 4:45 p.m. along Shirley Street near Crest Street, according to Durham police.

In that case, two men were standing on the corner and a white Mazda drove by. People inside the car fired at the two men, police said.

The two men who were wounded by gunfire did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

They were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was available for any of the Monday shootings, police said.

