DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 6,000 Duke Energy customers are without power Monday afternoon after a vehicle damaged some of the company’s equipment.

Duke Energy said 4,035 customers are without power in a southern area of Durham bisected by N.C. 55. It stretches from East Cornwallis Road down south to South Alston Avenue just short of Interstate 40. The outage was first reported at 2:01 p.m. Expected restoration is expected at 6 p.m. on Monday.

In addition, there are 27 without power past the interstate along N.C. 55 to part of Residence Inn Boulevard. The cause of this outage is unknown and restoration is expected by 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

In a southeast section of Durham, 2,221 customers are in the dark. This outage, first reported at 12:47 p.m., stretches from South Mineral Springs Road-Tanner Mills Drive section down to U.S. 70 near South Miami Boulevard.

The expected restoration for this outage is 1 a.m. on Tuesday.