DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Rescue Mission served more than 3,000 Thanksgiving meals to the community Thursday afternoon for the organization’s 49th annual dinner.

The event aims to feed the homeless and food-insecure in the Triangle who had nowhere else to go for the holiday.

“Oh my goodness. Look around — it’s crazy. This is way more than we anticipated. The turnout has far exceeded our estimates that we would have here today,” said Ernie Mills, Jr., vice president of development at Durham Rescue Mission.

Officials said 670 volunteers worked around the clock leading up to the big day to prepare, cook, and serve the massive meal. Many volunteers worked through the night to make sure dinner was ready the next day.

Local professional chef, Michael Jordan, oversaw the 160 turkeys grilled overnight. Jordan said this was his second year helping with the annual meal.

Other volunteers said they had volunteered for decades. Jordan said it can be daunting for anyone to be responsible for such a large meal, but his professional experience prepared him for the job.

”Usually, I use my skills for weddings and things like that. This is more of a personal thing. I’m helping people, I live half a mile away, I’m helping people in my neighborhood,” said Jordan.

In addition to the meal, the day included grocery and clothing giveaways, games for the children in attendance, and raffles with some big prizes. Some lucky attendees went home with a Chrome Book, Nintendo Switch, a bicycle, or a 65-inch television.