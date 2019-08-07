7 cats dead, 14 dogs hospitalized after Durham animal shelter fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Durham Fire Department say that seven cats died and more than a dozen other animals were hospitalized after a fire at an animal shelter.

A call came in just after 9:50 p.m. Tuesday for a fire at the Falconbridge Animal Hospital, located at 1401 W. NC Hwy. 54 in Durham. When officials arrived on scene, flames were seen coming from the back of the establishment.

As a result of the fire, 14 dogs and an iguana were hospitalized. There is no word on the condition of the animals.

Officials say no employees or firefighters were injured in the fire.

