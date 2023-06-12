DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police announced they have made several gun arrests recently — including two 14-year-olds who had firearms.

The three other suspects who police arrested are also facing gun charges that include possession of a stolen firearm, illegally carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a Friday news release from the Durham Police Department.

Items police said Marque Douglas had when he was arrested. Photo courtesy: Durham Police Dept.

Items seized when a Chapel Hill 14-year-old and Joshua Wiley were arrested, police said. Photo courtesy: Durham Police Dept.

A gun seized after a Durham 14-year-old was arrested, police said. Photo courtesy: Durham Police Dept.

Items linked to Diamiri Martin, 21, of Durham, according to Durham police. Photo courtesy: Durham Police Dept.

The arrest of one 14-year-old resulted in the seizure of at least two guns. The teen from Chapel Hill was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of possession of a handgun by a minor.

The other 14-year-old who was arrested is from Durham. That youth is facing a juvenile petition that was submitted to the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice for possession of a handgun by a minor, police said.

Meanwhile, Joshua Wiley, 23, of Chapel Hill, was arrested on several charges including assault by pointing a gun, carrying a concealed gun, and possession of a stolen firearm, according to police.

Items police said Marque Douglas had when he was arrested. Photo courtesy: Durham Police Dept.

Items seized when a Chapel Hill 14-year-old and Joshua Wiley were arrested, police said. Photo courtesy: Durham Police Dept.

A gun seized after a Durham 14-year-old was arrested, police said. Photo courtesy: Durham Police Dept.

Items linked to Diamiri Martin, 21, of Durham, according to Durham police. Photo courtesy: Durham Police Dept.

Wiley was also charged with breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize, communicating threats, injury to real property, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods, and possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

On Wednesday, Marque Douglas, 27, of Durham, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegally carrying a concealed weapon, police said. He was released from jail later that day.

Diamiri Martin, 21, of Durham, was arrested on May 31, according to police.

He was charged with illegally carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to sell or deliver 992 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of using or selling a controlled substance.