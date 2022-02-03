8-year-old boy shot inside Durham apartment during parking lot shootout, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A shootout at a Durham apartment complex left a young boy injured and multiple apartments riddled with bullets Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting along the 300-block of Junction Road at the Brentwood Park apartment complex just after 11:45 p.m.

According to authorities at the scene, an 8-year-old boy inside his apartment was injured in a shootout between people standing in the parking lot and others inside a vehicle.

Police said the boy was struck in the leg while inside his upstairs apartment. The apartment was not the intended target, officials told CBS 17.

Scene of a Feb. 2, 2022 shooting in Durham along Junction Road. (Crystal Price/CBS 17)

The child was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. In addition to the child getting shot, three apartments were also hit by gunfire.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene counted at least 36 shell casing markers scattered throughout the apartment complex.

Police have not released any information regarding a possible suspect or suspects.

The shooting was the second in the Triangle on Wednesday in which the victim was a juvenile. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in Wake Forest earlier Wednesday evening.