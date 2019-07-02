81-year-old man killed in Durham traffic collision

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – An 81-year-old man was killed in a traffic collision Monday when his wife pulled into the path of a vehicle on Renaissance Parkway in Durham, police said.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Annette Fox, 85, of Durham was driving a 2015 Nissan Rouge east on Renaissance Parkway when she attempted to make a left-hand turn at Leonardo Drive, police said.

The Rogue moved into the path of a 2016 Mazda 6 being driven by a 26-year-old Cary woman.

The vehicles collided – the impact forced the Rogue to flip on its side.

Fox’s husband, 81-year-old Billie J. Fox, died at the scene.

Annette Fox was taken to UNC Hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the Mazda was not injured.

Alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash, Durham investigators said.

No charges have been filed.

The crash remains under investigation.

