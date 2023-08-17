DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A grease buildup in the sewer main caused a sewage spill from a manhole on Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway in Durham on Wednesday.

The City of Durham Department of Water Management staff was notified of the overflow at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday. About 8,500 gallons of of untreated wastewater flowed into Third Fork Creek, the city said.

The spill was stopped at 8:10 p.m. The crew jetted the sewer main, dammed the creek downstream, and pumped the untreated wastewater back into the sewer system. There were no observed hazards to persons, property, or the environment, the city said.

The city is reminding residents that only water, human waste, and toilet paper are permitted to be discharged into the sewer system.

All other materials — nonwoven materials (so called flushable wipes and rags) and fats, oils, and greases that should not be allowed into the sink — contribute to sanitary sewer overflows, the city said.

To learn more about the way FOGs and nonwovens clog pipes and how to properly dispose of them, visit our Industrial Waste Control, Pretreatment, and Grease Reduction Program.