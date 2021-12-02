9-month-old child ejected from car in crash on I-85 overpass: Durham Police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which a 9-month-old child was ejected from a car.

Department spokeswoman Kammie Michael said Thursday that the crash took place at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when a female driving a 2003 Ford Explorer southeast on the Interstate 85 overpass to U.S. Route 70 lost control of her vehicle in a curve.

The car slid sideways, Michael said, before rolling over, striking a left-side guard rail and concrete barrier and stopping in the right lane.

The child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Michael said.

Three other children, also in the back seat, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

Investigators said speed appears to be a factor but there was no evidence the driver was impaired and no charges have been filed.