9-month-old child ejected from car in crash on I-85 overpass: Durham Police

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in which a 9-month-old child was ejected from a car.

Department spokeswoman Kammie Michael said Thursday that the crash took place at approximately 4:30 p.m. Wednesday when a female driving a 2003 Ford Explorer southeast on the Interstate 85 overpass to U.S. Route 70 lost control of her vehicle in a curve.

The car slid sideways, Michael said, before rolling over, striking a left-side guard rail and concrete barrier and stopping in the right lane.

The child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Michael said.

Three other children, also in the back seat, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

Investigators said speed appears to be a factor but there was no evidence the driver was impaired and no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories