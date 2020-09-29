9 people displaced, 4 units heavily damaged in Durham apartment fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Nine people were displaced and four apartments were damaged in a fire at an apartment building in Durham Monday night, fire officials said.

The Durham Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire call on Weather Hill Circle at around 11 p.m.

The first unit on scene reported heavy fire coming from the back of the building on the first and second story, according to the fire department.

It took crews approximately 25 minutes to get the fire under control and 14 pieces of fire apparatus and 44 firefighters were used in the effort, officials said.

The fire resulted in heavy fire, smoke, and water damage to four of the 16 apartments in the building.

The nine displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported in the fire, authorities said.

In addition to the Durham Fire Department, the Lebanon Fire Department, Durham County EMS, and Durham Police Department all assisted.

Where the fire started in the building and what caused it remain under investigation.

