9-year-old Durham boy killed in gang-related shooting, warrants show

Z’Yon Person in a photo from his family

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The 9-year-old Durham boy who was shot and killed in August was fatally hit in a gang-related shooting targeting the boy’s uncle, warrants show.

Z’Yon Person was shot and killed while riding in a car on Aug. 18 near the intersection of North Duke and Leon streets.

Person’s aunt was behind the wheel when the shots were fired, warrants show. Investigators recovered multiple casings for 9mm and .40 caliber bullets at the scene.

An investigation by the FBI revealed gang members were attempting to shoot at a man who had children with Person’s aunt.

Social media posts by those in the suspect vehicle were at the center of the investigation into Person’s death.

A person in the suspect vehicle admitted to the shooting in a live video posted to Instagram the day after the killing, warrants show. That person is not being named as they have not been charged.

Nathaniel Davenport in court Oct. 16.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant on the residence of the person who posted the Instagram video and found .40 caliber ammunition “identical to spent casings at the scene,” warrants show.

Nathaniel “Lil Tony” Davenport Jr. was charged with murder on Oct. 15 in the boy’s shooting death.

Davenport is charged with:

First-degree murder

Felony conspiracy to commit murder

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Five counts of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property causing serious injury

Three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle/residence

The investigation is still active and ongoing.

