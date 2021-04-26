90-year-old Durham County bridge to be replaced in nearly $1 million project

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A nearly $1 million bridge replacement project will begin Monday in Durham County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT).

A 90-year-old bridge in the county will be replaced on Kemp Road over Lick Creek in the eastern portion of the county after an NCDOT contract was given out.

The $987,000 contract was awarded to Fred Smith Company of Raleigh.

The project will begin Monday with the closure of Kemp Road between Virgil Road and Wake Forest Highway (N.C. Highway 98).

The detour for the duration of the project will use Wake Forest Highway and Southview Road.

The current bridge, which was built in 1930, has become “functionally obsolete and structurally deficient,” the NCDOT said. While the bridge remains “safe for traffic, it requires extensive maintenance, no longer meets today’s traffic needs, and has vehicle weight limits.”

The new bridge is set to open in November. Approximately 850 vehicles will use the bridge daily, according to the NCDOT.