911 call about possible home break-in led to incident in which woman was killed by deputies in Durham County

BAHAMA, N.C. (WNCN) – A 911 call about a possible break-in and a home security alarm going off led to Durham County deputies being dispatched to a scene where an armed woman was later killed by deputies last week.

Durham County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a home at 421 John Jones Road around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in response to a disturbance.

Responding deputies came in contact with Stephanie Wilson, who lives at the residence, the sheriff’s office said.

Wilson, 28, was armed with a shotgun when deputies arrived at the home and aimed the gun at deputies multiple times, officials said. Deputies ordered her to put down the weapon before shots were fired.

The sheriff’s office said Wilson died at the scene.

Tuesday afternoon, a 911 call linked to the incident was released.

A person called 911 to report there was a “weird noise” outside and the home security alarm went off at least two times.

The caller said it sounded like someone was trying to break into the house.

The 911 caller said, “I think someone is trying to kick the door” during one part of the call.

The 911 caller immediately asked for law enforcement to come to the scene. The person who called 911 said, “I’m locked in my room” and was unable to see anything outside.