Durham Rescue Mission’s newest director, Adam Todd and his wife, Elisabeth on their wedding day.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Rescue Mission now has a new director of development.

Tuesday the organization named Adam Todd for the position, who just less than five years ago was the one in need of a helping hand.

“My mom died of congestive heart failure, my dad had passed away when I was a lot younger of cancer and when my mom passed away I kind of went into a spiral of self-pity, feeling sorry for myself and I turned to the wrong things,” Todd said.

“I got into the wrong crowd. We started off smoking marijuana, alcohol and then it transitioned to prescription pain pills. I lost everything. I lost my job, I lost my car, I lost where I was living,” he added.

That is until he found the Durham Rescue Mission.

The organization works to provide food, clothing, biblical counseling and job placement in the Durham, Raleigh and Chapel Hill area.

“I went through the victory program. After the first six months they hired me on as a temporary employee. Once I graduated, I was blessed to be put on staff,” said Todd.

He hasn’t left since.

Four years later Todd says his life has taken a 180-degree turn.

He got married to the love of his life, got a promotion and got a new house. He credits all of it to the Durham Rescue Mission.

Adam and Elisabeth Todd get their marriage license. (Courtesy Adam Todd) Durham Rescue Mission’s newest director, Adam Todd and his wife, Elisabeth on their wedding day. (Courtesy Adam Todd)

“It’s just very exciting to see how God takes and works in people’s lives, in everybody’s lives,” said Elisabeth Todd, Adam’s wife.

Todd says he’s very excited to take on this new role.

He says by working with the rescue mission he’s able to connect with clients on a different level since he’s been in their shoes.

“To be able to have the opportunity to give back that which was so freely given to me is a blessing,” said Todd.