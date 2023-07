RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of a Durham street will be closed this weekend while crews remove a railroad bridge.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation on Thursday announced the temporary closure of roughly two blocks of South Alston Avenue between Angier Avenue and the Durham Freeway.

It will close at 9 a.m. Friday and is scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.

Drivers will be detoured to the Durham Freeway, Fayetteville Street and Main Street.