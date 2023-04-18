DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Isaac Woods lives in the City of Durham without what he said is drinkable water.

He and other members of his family have called Ardmore Drive home for more than 50 years. And they’re still connected to a well.

“Water is a human rights issue,” Woods said. “They are denying us that. That is denying them of their own humanity by denying us what we need to survive as humans.”

Woods and other property owners on Ardmore Drive are calling on the city to provide a municipal water supply and fire hydrants.

The city council approved funding for the design of the project in late 2021, but Woods hasn’t seen progress.

“They are allocating money, saying that they’re going to provide us with water, fire protection and not doing it,” he said.

Nellys Nunez owns land on the street. But the construction of her new home is on standby.

“We definitely need the sewer,” she said. “Because without the sewer, we are unable to build.”

More than a dozen homes on the same street are also located on a gravel road, that neighbors want to see paved. Woods mentioned that vehicles, including a mail carrier truck, have got stuck in rocky ditches.

Almost two dozen other unpaved roads in Durham are set to be paved by the end of the year.

“We morally need to do the right thing right now and provide us with water, fire protection and street pavement,” Woods said.

Woods also said a longstanding home in the neighborhood burned down a few years ago without a sufficient water supply to extinguish the blaze.

According to the City, the Public Works Department recently completed survey work to add pavement, a water main and sewer connection. Construction is scheduled for 2027.

Additionally, the Public Works Department also expects to begin the design phase “in a few weeks” with a final product finished in 2024.

“Right-of-Way acquisitions are expected to begin in 2025 with utility relocations and construction beginning afterward,” the City of Durham said in an email to CBS 17.

Council Member Leonardo Williams tells CBS 17 he supports the project, but government resources are limited.

The City of Durham annexed the neighborhood more than 30 years ago.

Residents started a petition to expedite the construction process. View more information here.