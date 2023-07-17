DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A string of armed robberies in the city is targeting Hispanic individuals, according to Durham police.

Ivan Almonte is a former victim himself. Through his organization, Durham Rapid Response or Respuesta Rápida de Durham, he’s currently assisting people who have gone through similar experiences.

“Right now, there is a lot of fear in the community,” Almonte said. “So I think we can do a better job watching other people’s houses or homes when we’re away.”

DPD reported 12 different incidents through the first 11 days of the month. Authorities said another robbery occurred Monday morning that is believed to be related to the recent string.

Durham police also said many victims were followed home after leaving businesses on Guess Road and near the area of Avondale Drive and Foushee Street. Those businesses are Hispanic-owned or frequented.

“It’s not safe,” Almonte said. “Our people, especially immigrants, are really worried about ‘you are not safe even in your own house.’”

A former victim, Monica Rosa, who was previously robbed multiple times told CBS 17 through a translator “Those moments changed my life. We are tired… of so much crime and violence in our city.” Rosa now works as a victim advocate.

“What about those cases where people have not reached out to the police?” Almonte said. “Because they’re still afraid that they will be the targets.”

Cash, debit cards and phones have been reported stolen in these robberies, according to the police department. As of right now, there are no suspects in custody.

“People are tired of this,” Almonte said. “I understand the community, but this needs to stop.”

Almonte said he wants community members to know they can call the police if they fall victim to a similar crime. He also said Respuesta Rápida de Durham can assist if there are any concerns.

Police are asking the community to be aware of their surroundings.

They offered the following crime prevention tips to keep yourself and others safe:

Have your keys ready when approaching your home or vehicle.

Park in well-lit areas.

If someone is following you, do not drive directly to your neighborhood. Instead drive to a well-lit area. If you can, drive to a police substation.

Do not walk alone in dark areas.

Refrain from carrying large amounts of cash with you.

If you are confronted, always cooperate with the robber. Your life is more important than items of material value.

Get as much information as you can about the suspect (s) and any vehicle involved, including the plate number if at all possible.

Call 911 as soon as possible after the robbery. Provide the dispatcher with as much information as possible.

Do not be concerned about your immigration status if you are a foreign national when reporting crime. Please report all suspicious activity and crime by calling 911.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Blake at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29282 or Investigator S. Ellison at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29550. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (919) 683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.