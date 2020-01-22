A month later, Durham police still investigating threat of violence at private school

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are continuing to investigate the threat of violence at a private school. According to a search warrant released on Tuesday, the threat happened at Mount Zion Christian Academy on Dec. 12.

According to the warrant, a 16-year-old boy told a 17-year-old girl classmate he planned an act of violence at the school and specifically planned to harm 28 people.

When the classmate asked if he had a gun, the suspect said he planned to do it a different way and showed her a picture of an explosion so she would understand what he meant.

The warrant said the girl told her parents and was very emotional as she told police about what happened.

“For the student who makes the report, of course they can battle mixed emotions,” said Dr. Kristen Wynns, a licensed psychologist who owns Wynns Family Psychology.

Wynns said it can be empowering for the students to report a school threat because they know they did the right thing.

“But, of course, it can also be unsettling and cause anxiety to think about possible repercussions with their peers, or with the actual perpetrator who is supposed to be engaging in the threat,” Wynns said.

With more school threats being made in this day and age, Wynns said it is important for parents to know how to help their children if they ever have to report a school threat.

“I would encourage parents to ask directly, ‘Hey, it’s been a week, how are you feeling about that incident at school?’” Wynns said. “Just make sure the kid knows that any feelings are OK.”

CBS 17 reached out to the Mount Zion Christian Academy for a comment but did not hear back.

