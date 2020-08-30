A night after Raleigh protests, 100+ march in downtown Durham in support of Jacob Blake

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A night after hundreds of protesters marched in downtown Raleigh, leaving behind damage in some areas, at least 100 protesters were marching in Durham Saturday night.

The large group was marching for Jacob Blake, who was shot by police several times a week ago in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The event started around 8:30 p.m. and soon after the group began marching along North Mangum Street.

By 9:30 p.m. marchers had stopped in front of the Durham Police Department headquarters.

The marchers stopped at police headquarters to take a knee and a moment of silence. They are calling for an end to police brutality and justice for Blake.

More headlines from CBS17.com: