DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — For students at one Durham high school, it’s out with the old and in with the new.

“As curriculum has changed, as the needs of our students have changed, it just wasn’t feasible,” DPS Senior Executive Director for Building Services Frederick Davis said.

The former learning space is nearly 70 years old. So just two miles south, Durham Public Schools is set to open the brand new Northern High School at the start of the fall semester.

Davis, an architect with the district, said it’ll host over 1,600 students.

“It’s a proud moment, not only for Northern but for Durham Public Schools as a whole,” Davis said.

The new H-shaped building is nearly 300,000 square feet and includes fresh athletic facilities.

Davis said it’s the first time Northern will have a football field on campus.

Adding an auditorium to the mix, the cost of everything is over $90 million.

“We’re able to get this school now built for what would now cost probably over $180 million if we had to design and construct this today,” Davis said.

There are stairs designed to be a gathering place for students and faculty alike, so people can chat or get some of their work done.

There’s also an area for teens in the culinary arts department to sell their baked goods before class.

“I hope that not only the building, but myself, can be an inspiration to others within Durham Public Schools to say ‘look what can happen,’” Davis said.

The building will be ready for the first day of class on August 28.