DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Businesses across Durham are reopening following Tuesday’s severe weather.

Heavy rains and winds knocked out power to tens of thousands across the city, with many businesses forced to keep their doors closed until the lights returned.

“To be open today and see people out here, this has been a real relief,” said Karly Kimball, the director of golf at Hillandale Golf Course.

Kimball said the course lost several trees during the storm. Across the street, a large tree still sits toppled in a front yard.

Staff at the course spent the past two days clearing the greens of debris from trees and branches,

“It’s been great to see the staff come together and get our business back operating again and have the customers out again. Everybody’s kinda giving it a phew, glad that’s over with,” Kimball said.

The storm caused a two-day hiatus at the course during the busiest time of the season.

“In the golf business, wintertime, we just try to live through the wintertime, so we try to bail all our hay this time of year, so when you have days you just have to shut down, it’s hard,” Kimball explained.

About a mile away, Hog Heaven Bar-B-Q was also able to reopen Friday with hungry customers eager to dine in again.

“It’s amazing. It’s amazing how the community comes out and helps small businesses, especially family-owned businesses,” said Amanda Johnson, the restaurant’s owner.

Johnson says the business had just taken in a new shipment of food Tuesday morning, hours before the storm knocked out power.

“It’s been terrible. We lost power about 4:30 Tuesday afternoon and we didn’t gain power back until Thursday at 2 o’clock, but by that time we had lost all our food,” Johnson said.

Now both businesses, while different, are hoping for continued support from the community.

“I really hope that we can keep springing off of this momentum to keep business going because it’s hard when you lose sales for two days for a small business,” said Johnson.