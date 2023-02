DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in a stabbing Monday night, according to Durham police.

This happened just before 11 p.m. in the 1300 block of Marne Avenue.

Police said they this was originally “dispatched as a shooting,” but was later determined to be a stabbing.

A man was injured and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Officers said the stabbing is still under investigation.