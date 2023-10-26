DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Due to a special event, the opening of one local convenience site is delayed.

The Redwood Convenience Site located at 100 Electra Road will be on a delayed schedule on Tuesday. The site will not open to the public until 1 p.m. but will close at the normal time of 6 p.m.

People living in Durham County are encouraged to visit the county’s other convenience site locations in the meantime:

Parkwood Convenience Site opens at 10:30 a.m. (15928 Highway 55)

Northern Durham Convenience Center opens at 7 a.m. (11894 N. Roxboro Road)

For more information, visit www.dconc.gov/recycling.