DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Serving up Neapolitan-style pizzas for the last decade, one downtown Durham restaurant located next door to City Hall will soon close its doors.

Customer Nikoma Thompson works just down the street.

“I felt like Pompieri was an institution in Durham,” she said. “It had been here a long time as one of the first hip kind of restaurants that I remember.”

Pompieri Pizza’s owner said the lease ends on New Year’s Eve and the business was unable to negotiate a new agreement, with increasing rent rates.

“I want to thank you all for the last 10 years of making Neapolitan-style pizza in Durham,” A statement from owner Seth Gross said in part. “It has been a true privilege to make pizza for our community, to provide great paying jobs, and to make people happy with food.”

City officials are concerned by the change as Mayor-elect, Leonardo Williams, tells CBS 17 several other downtown businesses are expected to close by the end of 2023.

“What’s happening right now is we’re losing a part of the fabric of our downtown corridor,” Williams said. “The reason why it’s personal to me as a restauranteur is we want to keep Durham local.”

“I think it really is almost Shakespearean how close it is to City Hall in that they’re subject to the things we’re fighting against every day through policy,” Mayor Pro Tempore Mark-Anthony Middleton added.

Customers are looking back at the business that’s been along for the ride of downtown revitalization, until now.

“It’s just unfortunate that it went up so much that they had to move out,” Thompson said. “Maybe, they’ll find another location.”

Pompieri’s final day in business is Dec. 10.