DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County officials are asking people to be careful in an area of downtown Friday after they said a truck got stuck under a bridge.
At 2:48 p.m., the county said the truck was wedged under a railroad bridge near the intersection of Roxboro Street and Pettigrew Street in downtown Durham.
They’re asking drivers and pedestrians to be careful at that intersection.
A photo provided from Durham County shows the truck is owned by Mabe Trucking Co Inc. based in Eden, North Carolina.
According to a sign outside the bridge, it stands 11 feet and 4 inches from road to top.
County officials say Durham police are responding to the scene.
So far, there’s been no word on any injuries or road closures.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.