DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Dressed in his favorite colors, those closest to Jabari Williams came together Friday for a balloon release.

One year ago, on May 26, 2022, the 21-year-old was found shot dead inside a car while officers were responding to a crash on South Street in Durham.

“I had a dream, and it woke me up about 5:30 this morning and from that point on it has been emotional,” said Sherry Williams.

Sherry, Williams’ mother, said her pain hasn’t stopped her from working to get justice.

“I’ve been calling the investigators and we are just waiting for an arrest to be made. Until then we are going to keep fighting,” she stated.

Sherry is also working to find out who murdered her oldest son, Jaquienton Sellars, in Hillsborough in 2007. His grave is just several feet away from where Williams is buried.

Sellars’ death inspired Sherry to start the organization Mothers of Murdered Kids. The group advocates for grieving moms and tougher gun laws.

“Two weeks before Jabari was murdered, he came, and he said ‘mom you got to start your business back. You got to start doing some more work.’ I thought about it and said ‘yeah, I am.’ He said, ‘no mom seriously. You got to start your business back. I’ll even help’,” Sherry explained.

“That was the driving force in me after he was killed. Sherry, you got to do more. You got to get back and do what you set out to do. I’m trying, but I had to take a little mental break. So, after today I’m going to hit the pavement,” she said.

Sherry said she’s on the phone weekly with Durham police and authorities in Orange County, where Sellars was murdered.

If you have information on either case, call police.

