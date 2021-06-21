‘Abject terror’ — Durham dad’s truck hit by several gunshots while on I-85 in broad daylight

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a man said his pickup truck was struck by multiple bullets while he was driving on Interstate 85 near the North Duke Street exit last week.

The man did not want to reveal his name, but said that he was on his way to a store around 3 p.m. Thursday when he heard something hit the side of his truck.

“I was just listening to the radio, lost in my thoughts, on my way to Walmart, it was a normal day,” he said. “I was just riding along and then bam-bam-bam. It sounded like someone was hitting the side of my truck with a hammer.”

He said he thought he had run over something because his front passenger tire started leaking air.

“The tire went flat, so I pull over, to see what’s going on,” he said.

When he got his truck serviced, the technician pulled a bullet out of his tire. That’s when he realized he had been shot at.

“It was obvious that my truck had been shot multiple times,” he said.

There was damage where the bullets grazed the truck near the passenger door.

“It’s not far from where my wife or my son would sit. That’s what has me a bit freaked out,” he said.

He said he has no idea where the gunfire came from or why anyone would want to shoot at him.

“For me, it went from, ‘I wonder what happened,’ to almost abject terror,” he said. “You never think it would be happening on Interstate 85. I was on the highway — I wasn’t in a bad part of town.”

The victim filed a police report and authorities said they are investigating.

He said he wants to raise awareness that something needs to be done about the problem with gun violence in the city.

“People don’t go throughout life thinking ‘this might be the day where I get shot,” at least I’ve never done that,” he said. “But now, I have to think, ‘today I might get shot at.’ It certainly has shaken me to my core.”

So far this year in Durham there have been 352 shooting incidents. That’s slightly down from 2020 when there had been 386 shooting incidents, but it’s still higher than 2019 where there were 289 shooting incidents this time that year.

“There’s something that’s happening that’s allowing bad people to put the lives of law-abiding citizens in jeopardy,” he said.

Officials with the Durham Police Department said they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the I-85 gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. Crimestoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.