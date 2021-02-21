About 600 receive COVID-19 vaccine at clinic held at high school in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — About 600 people received vaccines at Southern High School in Durham on Saturday during a clinic organized by Duke Health, the African American COVID-19 Task Force and other community partners.

“COVID, unfortunately, has affected this community – the African-American community, the Latino community – disproportionately over the past year, so it’s really important for us to reach out to this community,” explained Mitch Babb, the chief operating officer of Duke Regional Hospital.

Mattie Joyner, 79, received her vaccine Saturday. She said the pandemic’s been tough.

“I’ve been sickly when I was younger. I caught a lot of things, so yes I’ve been very concerned about it,” she explained.

Joyner said she misses living life normally.

“I like the fact that I could just go to the mall and walk if I wanted to, or I could get a pedicure, or I could go exercise – down to the senior center and exercise,” she said. “I attend church services and Bible study on Wednesday, and all these things I have not been able to do and it’s impacting me.”

She hopes getting this vaccine is a step toward getting back to normal.

“I don’t think there’s anything to be afraid of especially when you think of the alternative,” Joyner said of the shot. “Isn’t it much better to go on and take care of yourself and get vaccinated rather than take the chance of getting the virus?”