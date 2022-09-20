DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Families at McDougald Terrace say they have been dealing with trash overflowing in the dumpsters at the Durham public housing complex for weeks.

Families told CBS 17 on Tuesday that their dumpsters have not been emptied for weeks.

Almost all of the dumpsters at McDougald Terrace on Tuesday were full of trash with piles and piles of garbage sitting on the ground next to the dumpsters.

The piles of trash included trash bags, boxes, clothes, food, and furniture. Flies could be seen swarming around the trash and people who live at McDougald Terrace told CBS 17 they are concerned for their health and safety.

“It’s absolutely disgusting out here, there’s trash blowing everywhere,” said Ashley Canady, resident president at McDougald Terrace. “The first thing when you step outside in the morning is you smell trash, you go to bed at night, you smell trash.”

Canady said that the flies are starting to get in some of the family’s homes.

“People are not cooking in their homes because of the flies,” Canady said. “You wouldn’t want your grandchildren, your family members or your loved ones having to deal with this on a day-to-day basis, why should anyone else?”

Anthony Scott, CEO of the Durham Housing Authority, told CBS 17 that the vendor who picks up the trash at McDougald Terrace had mechanical problems with their vehicles and their truck broke down on Monday and had to be towed.

According to Scott, the vendor said they will empty all of the dumpsters on Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday afternoon, some crews from the City of Durham’s Neighborhood Improvement Services Department came out and picked up the trash on the ground next to some of the dumpsters.

A spokesperson for the city’s Neighborhood Improvement Services Department said the request came from the mayor’s office and an NIS Impact Team assisted.

Late Tuesday, crews could also be seen emptying some of the dumpsters at the complex.

Canady said she hopes the issue gets addressed because she is concerned for the safety of the families.

“If the Durham Housing Authority has to find another company, they need every trash truck they can, because this is absolutely disgusting,” Canady said.