DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews are working at the scene of a collision with a power poll in Durham that took place Monday night.

According to the Durham Police Department, a traffic accident took place just after 7 p.m. causing some downed power lines.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, two blocks of N. Duke Street remain closed between W. Carver and Frazier streets.

CBS 17 is working to get a timeline of when the roadway will reopen. Until then, Durham police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

