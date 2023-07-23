DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said a man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning.

At about 3:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 1100 block of Holloway St. in reference to a shooting and a ShotSpotter alert.

The area sits between N. Hyde Park Ave, and Spruce St.

When they arrived, they said they found a man who had been shot.

EMS took him to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to the police department.

Police alerted the public at about 5:45 a.m. that the area of Holloway Street would be closed for hours Sunday morning because of an active investigation.

A CBS 17 crew at the scene said crime scene tape was put up and multiple items, including a shoe, can be seen in the roadway.

The police department’s mobile command unit is also at the scene.

They said the investigation remains active and no further details are available at this time.

CBS 17 is working to learn more information.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator M. Judy at 919-560-4440 ext. 29252 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.