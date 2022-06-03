DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Across the street from the Durham County Detention Center Friday evening was political theater — literally.

“We really wanted to get creative. So, we came up with a play,” said Kyla Hartsfield.

The theatrics were a stance against ShotSpotter technology, which Durham plans to implement to help track gunfire in the city.

Hartsfield along with fellow members of Black Youth Project 100, Durham Beyond Policing and Southerners on New Ground gathered and marched to voice their concerns.

“ShotSpotter is a surveillance technology which is also seen as an invisible cage,” Hartsfield mentioned.

ShotSpotter sensors are placed in areas of the city and will automatically send officers when gunfire is detected. The idea behind the technology is to speed up police response times and save lives.

Right now, the more than $197,000 program, which would start out as a one-year pilot program, is in the proposed 2022-2023 budget.

This week, CBS 17 obtained emails sent to Durham City Council both in support and opposition of the plan.

Constance Wright, who is a Durham resident, supports the technology.

“Nothing beats a failure but a try,” she said.

Activists suggest the money instead go toward things like neighborhood youth programs, job training and eviction diversion.

“The money that is used for ShotSpotter can be used for mental health service. Can be used for education,” Hartsfield said.

More than $75 million is slated to go to police in the proposed budget.

The city manager will present the budget and there will be a public hearing during Monday’s city council meeting.