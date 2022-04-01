DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Treating depressed teenagers for substance use can help reduce symptoms of depression, that’s according to a new Duke University study.

“By the time young people are age 18, over 15-percent of them will have had a depressive episode at some point in their life,” said Duke University Professor Emeritus John Curry.

Curry is the lead author of the new study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

The study looks at a method of treatment for young people facing both alcohol or cannabis use and depression, an approach called adaptive treatment.

“Where you begin treating people for the substance use problem, and then you wait about a month to see if the depression has significantly improved and if it has not, then you add a depression treatment,” Curry said.

Among the 95 participants, ages 14 to 21, researchers found signs of early improvement.

“About a third of the participants had significantly improved in their depression with only the substance use treatment so that was an interesting finding,” Curry said.

Another finding, Curry says, is that the level of cannabis use affects the trajectory of change in depression during treatment.

“So, when young people are involved in it, it’s a good idea to help them reduce their use or stop it,” said Curry.

“I would say the main takeaway is that both of these problems can be treated, and kids can improve,” he added.

As for what’s next, researchers will follow the study participants for nine months to see how well the adaptive treatment holds up and whether they continue to make progress.