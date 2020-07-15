After 12-year-old shot in Durham, neighbors call for end to violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are looking for the people responsible for shooting a 12-year-old boy on Weaver Street Wednesday morning.

Previous: 3 children among 10 shot in separate shootings in Durham, police say

As of Wednesday afternoon, police said he’s in critical condition in the hospital.

“It’s tearing me up emotionally,” said neighbor Barbara Lyons.

Neighbors on Weaver Street said they’re feeling emotional after hearing the preteen was shot.

“I just don’t understand it. I don’t understand why we can’t all get along,” said neighbor Gregory Brockington.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the public housing community Cornwallis Road.

Durham police said two groups of people were shooting at each other.

One bullet flew into a second-story apartment, hitting the 12-year-old boy in the head.

“There’s no reason for nobody’s child to be hurt behind some ignorant grown person or some teenager with a gun,” said Brockington.

Police Chief C.J. Davis said based on the characteristics of the crime, they think it’s gang-related.

“There are children in our communities whose lives will never be the same because of the actions of those who don’t care enough to put their differences aside and their guns down,” said Davis.

Neighbors said this isn’t the first time gunfire’s impacted children there.

“It shouldn’t be allowed to be happening to our kids that children can’t play out here in peace because they’re afraid guns are going to go off,” said Brockington.

There’s no suspect information at this point. Police are asking witnesses to come forward.

“The problem is it’s not here, it’s coming in,” said Lyons. “I feel for his mom and his family, and we need to get something done here in this community.”

There are cameras on the property.

CBS 17’s asked Durham police if they caught any of the scene but have not heard back.

Just a few hours before the shooting on Weaver Street, eight people, including two children, were shot while at a party on Benjamine Street.

Police have not said if the incidents are related.